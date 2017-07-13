FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Factbox - A day on the Tour de France
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
#Sports News
July 13, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 25 days ago

Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PEYRAGUDES, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 214.5km ride from Pay on Thursday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 87.91

In kph, Chris Froome's maximum speed in the descent from the Port de Bales.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "He took off today, but he will need to come down to earth" - Romain Bardet's AG2R-La Mondiale sport director Stephane Goubert after the Frenchman won the stage.

FACT OF THE DAY: Team Sky will not become the first team since Eddy Merckx's Faema to keep the yellow jersey throughout the race after Froome surrendered the overall lead to Italian Fabio Aru.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

0 : 0
