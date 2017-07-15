FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox - A day on the Tour de France
#Sports News
July 15, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 22 days ago

Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RODEZ, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 181.5-km ride from Blagnac on Saturday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 6

The number of breakaways in which Belgian Thomas De Gendt has featured on this year's Tour de France. None of them was successful.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I'd like to think that I've bounced back" - Chris Froome after he reclaimed the yellow jersey from Fabio Aru, gaining 24 seconds in 600 metres over the Italian who had started the stage as overall race leader.

FACT OF THE DAY: Colombian Rigoberto Uran was the only rider of the top five to finish with the same time as Chris Froome on Saturday. Frenchman Romain Bardet lost four seconds, Fabio Aru lost 24 and Mikel Landa ended up 14 seconds behind his leader at Team Sky.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

