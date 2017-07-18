Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

ROMANS-SUR-ISERE, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 165-km ride from Le-Puy-en-Velay on Tuesday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 3.2

German Marcel Kittel, who was dropped early in the stage after failing to sustain the pace in the first climb, was 3.2kph slower on average than Australian stage winner Michael Matthews.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "He grabbed me by the neck. The officials saw that, I don't know what they're going to do about it. It was not very sportsmanlike" - Matthews on German John Degenkolb, who appeared frustrated after crossing the line third in the sprint.

FACT OF THE DAY: Ireland's Dan Martin lost 51 seconds to the other main contenders after being caught at the wrong end of a peloton split, following Team Sky's acceleration in the crosswinds. He slipped from fifth to seventh in the general classification.