Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

COL D’IZOARD, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 179.5-km ride from Briancon on Thursday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 19.9

In kph, stage winner Warren Barguil's average speed on the climb to the Col d’Izoard, a 14.1-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.3 percent, culminating at 2,360m above sea level.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I was told that I won ahead of the top guns, as if I was nobody. I proved that I was a great rider” - Stage winner Warren Barguil of France.

FACT OF THE DAY: Fabio Aru is virtually out of contention for a podium finish in Paris after losing 1:02 to closest rival Romain Bardet of France. He now lies fifth overall, 1:26 behind third-placed Rigoberto Uran of Colombia.