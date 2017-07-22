FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
Factbox - A day on the Tour de France
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 22, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 13 days ago

Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 20th stage of the Tour de France, a 22.5-km time trial on Saturday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 0.03

In kph, the difference of average speed between stage winner Maciej Bodnar and fellow Pole Michal Kwiatkowski, who finished one second off the pace.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I think it was normal with a Frenchman in second place behind me on the start line, racing in Marseille and finishing in a football stadium. Certainly I have no complaints" - Chris Froome on being booed during the time trial.

FACT OF THE DAY: France's Romain Bardet retained his place on the podium by one second after Spain's Mikel Landa made up 1:12 in the final time trial.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.