FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Cycling: Porte says injuries could have been worse after Tour crash
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 11, 2017 / 2:28 PM / a month ago

Cycling: Porte says injuries could have been worse after Tour crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 181.5-km Stage 9 from Nantua to Chambery, France - July 9, 2017 - BMC Racing rider Richie Porte of Australia in action.Benoit Tessier

CHAMBERY, France (Reuters) - Australian Richie Porte said he was grateful he did not suffer worse injuries in the high-speed crash on Sunday that forced him to abandon the Tour de France.

The BMC Racing rider, a pre-race favourite, fractured his pelvis and collarbone when he crashed into a rocky wall on the descent from the Mont du Chat during the ninth stage of the three-week race.

"Obviously I have felt much better than I do right now. I'm in a fair bit of pain and it is a big disappointment to be honest," he told Reuters Television from his hospital bed in Chambery on Tuesday.

"I was in great form and the team were really strong around me as well. It is disappointing. I think after seeing the crash it was lucky that I came away with the injuries that I have."

Porte, who had been tipped as a potential race leader and a serious rival to defending champion Chris Froome, will not rush his comeback.

"I don't think I will be back on my bike for a good while now, but I think the team is good with that. They say 'Just recover, there is no rush to come back' and hopefully I will pull the BMC jersey on by the end of the year," he said.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.