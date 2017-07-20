FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
Van Vleuten takes Izoard stage on La Course by Le Tour
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 20, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 15 days ago

Van Vleuten takes Izoard stage on La Course by Le Tour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cycling - La Course by Le Tour de France cycling race - The 67.5-km Stage 1 from Briancon to Izoard, France - July 20, 2017 - Orica-Scott rider Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands wins the stage.Benoit Tessier

COL D'IZOARD, France (Reuters) - Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands attacked four kilometres (2.5 miles) from the finish on Thursday to win the first stage of La Course by Le Tour, the women's race run by Tour de France organisers ASO.

A few hours before the Tour's 18th stage finishes at the top of the famed Izoard climb, Van Vleuten beat Britain's Lizzie Deignan by 43 seconds.

The top 20 finishers will compete in a time trial in Marseille on Saturday.

It is Van Vleuten's biggest win since she suffered a spectacular crash in last year's Olympics road race in Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.