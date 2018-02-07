Cycling - Laura Kenny selected for world championships

LONDON (Reuters) - Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny has been named in Great Britain’s squad for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in the Netherlands, five and a half months after becoming a mother for the first time.

Kenny, 25, married to six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny, returned to training just weeks after giving birth and has impressed coaches enough to earn selection for the championships in Apeldoorn from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4.

Jason Kenny has also been named in the squad as he continues his comeback from the long-term break he took from track cycling in the wake of winning three gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Laura Kenny, who will race in the team pursuit in Apeldoorn, said: ”I returned to training about four months ago and I’ve been really pleased - and I guess a bit shocked - by how fast my form has started to come back.

“Every time the team line up for a race we want to win and the worlds will be no different, but I‘m not putting too much pressure on myself in Apeldoorn.”

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “Seeing Laura and Jason’s return to the world stage will be a special occasion. They’ve both shown they are back on form during training sessions.”