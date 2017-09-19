FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCI agrees to reduce team sizes in 2018 Grand Tours
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 19, 2017 / 5:12 PM / in a month

UCI agrees to reduce team sizes in 2018 Grand Tours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France - July 4, 2017 - Cyclists in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - Tour de France teams will be limited to eight riders next year as part of governing body the UCI’s modernisation of the regulations which were announced on Tuesday.

The Giro d‘Italia and Vuelta will also be reduced from nine to eight riders in a bid to improve the safety of riders, spectators and the race convoy.

The move means the peloton will be reduced to 176 in the three Grand Tours next year, down from 198.

Other men’s road races on the UCI International Road Calendar will be reduced to seven riders per team.

Tuesday’s UCI meeting in Bergen, currently hosting the world road championships, also decided on Pruszkow, Poland to host the 2019 world track championships.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.