France's Cosnefroy claims Under-23 gold at world championships
#Sports News
September 22, 2017 / 5:19 PM / in a month

France's Cosnefroy claims Under-23 gold at world championships

Julien Pretot

2 Min Read

Benoit Cosnefroy (R) from France finishes first and Lennard Kamna (L) from Germany second in UCI Cycling Road World Championships Men Under 23 in Bergen, Norway September 22, 2017. NTB Scanpix/Cornelius Poppe via REUTERS

BERGEN, Norway (Reuters) - France’s Benoit Cosnefroy won the Under-23 road race at the cycling world championships on Friday after jumping away from the pack late on the demanding 191-km course.

Cosnefroy powered away from the main pack nine kilometres from the finish and caught Lennard Kamna two kilometres further down the road, before easily beating the German in a two-man sprint.

Dane Michael Carbel Svendgaard took the bronze when he won the peloton sprint, crossing the line three seconds behind the winner.

“The team did a perfect job, they allowed me to spare my energy until the last lap, and we know that a championships is won in the last lap,” said Cosnefroy, who turned professional with French team AG2R-LaMondiale this year and last week won the Grand Prix d‘Isbergues.

The course was a 10-lap circuit and Cosnefroy laid in wait for most of the race, held in humid conditions, and he made his move just at the right time, benefiting from the help of team mate Valentin Madouas.

“I was afraid I would end up second again,” said 23-year-old Cosnefroy, who finished second in this year’s U23 European championships.

On Friday, he was just too good for Kamna, who last Sunday won the gold medal in the team time trial event with Sunweb.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

