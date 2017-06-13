FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Small blast at British station in Cyprus, criminal motive seen
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 13, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 2 months ago

Small blast at British station in Cyprus, criminal motive seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police ribbons are seen at the scene of a small explosion outside a police station in the British military base area of Dhekelia, Cyprus June 13, 2017.Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS (Reuters) - A small explosion occurred outside a police station at a British base in Cyprus early on Tuesday, authorities said, adding it was being treated as a criminal investigation.

Slideshow (3 Images)

British base authorities said one police officer suffered "very minor injuries" and there was superficial damage to the entrance of the station at Dhekelia, known as the Eastern Sovereign Base Area.

The area in the south-east of Cyprus is freely accessible to members of the public.

"There are scene of crime investigators there now to find out exactly what caused the explosion. It is being treated as a criminal investigation at the moment," a spokesman for the bases said.

Britain retains sovereignty over some 99 square kilometres of territory on Cyprus, a colony until 1960. While some of it is accessible only to military personnel, it also includes areas where thousands of Cypriots live.

Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.