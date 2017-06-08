FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Cyprus to pay back 280 million euro out of 1 billion euro IMF bailout loan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 months ago

Cyprus to pay back 280 million euro out of 1 billion euro IMF bailout loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A depositor waits to enter a Laiki Bank branch in Nicosia March 28, 2013.Yannis Behrakis

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Reuters) - Cyprus has decided to pay back 280 million euros (£243.1 million), or 28 percent, of a loan it had obtained from the International Monetary Fund IMF, the head of public debt management office at the ministry of finance said on Thursday.

"I would like to share with you a recent decision by the government... We are comfortable that we can borrow from the market at interest rates lower than the... rate charged by the IMF on this specific amount of 280 million euros," Phaedon Kalozois said, speaking at a conference.

Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.