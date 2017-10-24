FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labour shortage tops Czech firms' worries
#Business News
October 24, 2017 / 8:28 AM / a day ago

Labour shortage tops Czech firms' worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A labour shortage is the biggest barrier to growth for Czech firms, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday, marking the first time in almost a decade that a lack of workers is manufacturers’ main concern.

Staffing difficulties topped worries over insufficient demand or lack of materials in the Czech Statistics Office’s regular survey, which showed an overall rise in industry confidence to its highest since 2011.

The Czech export-oriented economy has soared, growing 4.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.

At the same time, unemployment is the lowest in the European Union, driving up wages at the fastest pace in a decade as companies compete for workers.

In the regular survey, 29 percent of companies listed staffing as the biggest constraint to business growth, followed by 28 percent that said demand was a concern. The last time staffing was the main concern was in January 2008, the statistics office said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Angus MacSwan

