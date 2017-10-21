Czech election winner ANO to talk to current partners first on new government

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech ANO party should talk to its current coalition partners first on forming a new government but will hold consultations with all parties in parliament, deputy party chief Jaroslav Faltynek said on Saturday.

The logo of ANO party is seen at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic October 21, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

ANO was seen winning over 30 percent of the vote in this weekend’s election, results from 87 percent of voting districts showed, far ahead of all rivals.

ANO has been a junior partner in a three-party coalition alongside the centre-left Social Democrats and the centrist Christian Democrats.