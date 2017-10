(Reuters) - Czech election winner Andrej Babis said on Saturday his ANO party was a pro-European force and wanted to take an active role in shaping the European Union’s policies.

The leader of ANO party Andrej Babis speaks during a news conference at the party's election headquarters after the country’s parliamentary elections in Prague, Czech Republic October 21, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Babis said the EU should stop talking about a two-speed Europe and needed to reflect more on why Britain has voted to leave the bloc.