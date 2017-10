PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech centre-right Civic Democrats (ODS), which finished second in this weekend’s election, will not take part in any government coalition with the victorious ANO party, ODS chief Petr Fiala told reporters on Saturday.

ANO, led by billionaire businessman Andrej Babis, won with 29.7 percent of the vote, results from 99.59 percent of voting districts showed, ahead of ODS with 11.29 percent.