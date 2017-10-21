FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 21, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 3 days ago

ANO leads Czech election by 20 percentage points, centre-right party in second

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech billionaire businessman Andrej Babis’s ANO party held a nearly 20-point lead in a parliamentary election on Saturday, giving his party an almost unassailable position in talks to form the next government.

The leader of ANO party Andrej Babis speaks to the media after casting his vote in parliamentary elections in Prague, Czech Republic October 20, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Results from 94.05 percent of polling stations gave ANO 30.21 percent of the vote and also showed a surprise surge for the far-right, anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy, which at 10.92 percent narrowly trailed centre-right Civic Democrats at 10.97 percent.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn

