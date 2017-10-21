FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech billionaire' s ANO party leads election - results projection
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 21, 2017 / 1:22 PM / in 4 days

Czech billionaire' s ANO party leads election - results projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The ANO party of billionaire businessman Andrej Babis was seen winning a Czech parliamentary election with 29.1 percent of the vote, results projections based on 8.8 percent of voting stations reporting showed on Saturday.

The leader of ANO party Andrej Babis speaks to the media after casting his vote in parliamentary elections in Prague, Czech Republic October 20, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The projection by the Median agency showed eight parties crossing the 5 percent threshold to win parliamentary seats.

The centre-right Civic Democrats were seen second with 11 percent, the projection showed.

Actual results from 10.6 percent of poling stations counted had ANO ahead at 31.8 percent.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.