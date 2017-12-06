FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Czech PM Babis - will try to approve budget in time, avoid EU suit over migration
December 6, 2017 / 12:43 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday he would try to speed up approval of the 2018 state budget draft in parliament so the country avoids running on a provisional budget that would take effect in January.

FILE PHOTO - The leader of ANO party Andrej Babis speaks to the media at Prague Castle after a meeting with President Milos Zeman in Prague, Czech Republic November 28, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Speaking after his appointment, Babis also said he would try to convince the European Commission not to sue the country for refusing to accept migrants under an EU quota system the country objects to.

The new cabinet will take power on Dec 13, and Babis will take part in an EU summit the following day.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

