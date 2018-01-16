FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech government loses confidence vote
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 15, 2018 / 11:05 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Czech government loses confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech minority government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis lost a parliamentary vote of confidence on Tuesday, as expected, opening a period of possibly lengthy talks to form a new cabinet.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends a parliamentary session during a confidence vote for the newly appointed government he leads, in Prague, Czech Republic January 10, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Babis’s anti-establishment ANO party won by far the most votes in an election last October but fell short of a parliamentary majority. Other parties then refused to back its proposed cabinet, mainly because Babis is facing an investigation into alleged subsidies fraud. He denies any wrongdoing.

The government must now resign but it will remain in office -- possibly for weeks or even months -- while Babis seeks an agreement with other parties that could back a new ANO administration, with or without Babis at the helm.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.