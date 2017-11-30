FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech deputy finance minister Schillerova to take minister position in new govt - CTK
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 3:26 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Czech deputy finance minister Schillerova to take minister position in new govt - CTK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Deputy Finance Minister Alena Schillerova will be nominated as finance minister in a minority cabinet being formed by prime minister candidate Andrej Babis, news agency CTK reported on Thursday.

Schillerova, a non-partisan and long-time tax authority worker, is in charge of taxes and custom duties at the ministry.

Babis is due to be appointed prime minister on Dec. 6 and his full cabinet on Dec. 13. He has so far not secured parliamentary support for the minority administration.

The Czech Republic ran a public sector surplus last year and is expected to run surpluses in the years ahead as well thanks to strong economic growth and employment.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
