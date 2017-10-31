Czech election winner Babis to seek minority government

LANY, Czech Republic (Reuters) - Czech election winner Andrej Babis’s ANO party will attempt to form a minority government after being shunned by other parties in coalition talks, Babis said on Tuesday after a meeting with the president.

The leader of ANO party Andrej Babis leaves the Lany chateau after meeting with President Milos Zeman following the country's parliamentary elections in the village of Lany near Prague, Czech Republic October 23, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Babis said he hoped to have a new government and agenda put together by the Christmas holiday towards the end of the year.

President Milos Zeman, in a joint news conference, also said he would give Babis a second attempt at forming a government if his first attempt failed in a confidence vote in the lower house.