FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech president's spokesman likens EU to Third Reich in outburst over spirit ingredient
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2017 / 6:59 PM / 20 days ago

Czech president's spokesman likens EU to Third Reich in outburst over spirit ingredient

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The September 28 story was refiled to correct paragraphs 3, 4 to clarify EFSA’s role)

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech president’s spokesman likened the European Union to the Third Reich of Adolf Hitler on Thursday while criticising the bloc’s executive over a regulation on food safety.

Jiri Ovcacek made the comment while citing the case of an ingredient in a Czech potato-based alcohol locally known as “rum” that cannot be labelled that way due to an EU ban which says the term must be reserved for cane-based spirits.

The EU’s food watchdog, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), found the ingredient, called rum-ether, posed a potential risk on grounds it contains a material that can damage body cells.

EFSA’s advice is used by EU regulators, who should decide by April 2018 on the future of the ingredient.

Ovcacek shared an article from a Czech news website on his Facebook page on the issue, adding the comment: “The Empire has decided that there will be no ‘tuzemak’ (Czech rum) to drink in the protectorate.”

“Empire” in the Czech context is often understood to refer to Hitler’s Third Reich, while the “protectorate” is what the country was called by the Nazi regime during World War Two.

When asked about the comment, Ovcacek said his words were warranted because such actions by some in the EU damaged its reputation.

“It points to the absolute insensibility of the European Commission,” Ovcacek said.

Ovcacek’s comments have led to controversy before, such as his outbursts against Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and some of his ministers, and even against the Czech media.

Czech President Milos Zeman has portrayed himself as a Europhile and fan of a federal EU. But he has also expressed pro-Russian and anti-immigration views and built up relations with China, in contrast to the pro-Western and human rights-based style of Czech foreign policy established by the late President Vaclav Havel.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.