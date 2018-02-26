Factbox - Chinese automakers' international alliances

(Reuters) - China’s Zheijiang Geely Holding Group $9 billion stake in Germany’s Daimler marks the biggest move so far in a global acquisition spree by its chairman Li Shufu.

Geely has been doing such deals for nearly a decade, either directly or through Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.

Other Chinese carmakers are not new to investing in international markets either. Below is an overview of Chinese automakers and their international alliances:

BAIC - Beijing Benz, established in 1984 - a passenger car joint venture of BAIC, Daimler AG, and Daimler North East - Beijing Hyundai Motor Company Corporation, 2002 – joint venture of BAIC and Hyundai Motor Co

- Jiangxi Changhe Automobile (Changhe) – engaged in a joint venture with Suzuki Motor Corporation, with some of the products it manufactures carrying the Suzuki brand

BEIQI FOTON MOTOR (Foton Motor)

- Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co, 2012 - produces Auman medium and heavy-duty trucks (50:50 JV between Daimler and Foton)

Brilliance Auto, Huachen Auto Group

- BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd - JV with BMW, operations include production, R&D, sales, after-sales services and purchasing of BMW automobiles in China

BYD Auto, part of BYD Company

- Shenzhen DENZA New Energy Automotive - jv between BYD Auto and Daimler AG specialising in luxury electric cars

- Faurecia plans to set up a 70/30 percent joint venture with Chinese electric car maker BYD, which will be principally engaged in R&D and production of advanced seat system solutions for BYD’s car brands

Changan Automobile (Group)

- Changan Ford - joint venture between Changan Automobile and Ford, engaged in the manufacture of Ford brand passenger cars for the Chinese market

- Changan Mazda - joint venture between Changan Automobile and Mazda, engaged in the manufacture of Mazda brand passenger cars for the Chinese market

- Changan Peugeot Citroen (CAPSA) - jv between Changan and Groupe PSA, which is manufacturing and selling DS Automobiles branded passenger cars in China

- Changan Suzuki, 1993 - jv between Changan and Suzuki

Chery Automobile

- Chery Jaguar Land Rover - joint venture between Jaguar Land Rover and Chery to allow production of Jaguar Cars and Land Rover vehicles in China

Dongfeng Motor Corporation (unlisted), state-owned carmaker

- Dongfeng Yueda Kia Moto, 2002 - a JV between Dongfeng Motor Corporation (25 percent), Yueda Group(25 percent) and Kia Motors (50 percent), manufactures and sells KIA vehicles

- Dongfeng Honda Automobile, 2003 - produces a variety of Honda models also available in other markets and a handful of China-only products. A 50:50 JV with Honda Motor Company

- Dongfeng Motor Company Limited, 2003 known as DFL - produces passenger cars under the Nissan brand and commercial vehicles under the Dongfeng brand. A 50:50 JV between Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan Motors

- Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile (DPCA),1992 - manufactures Peugeot and Citroën models for sale in China, a JV between Dongfeng Motor Group and PSA Peugeot Citroën

- Dongfeng Renault, 2013: an equally owned JV between Dongfeng Motor Group and Renault aimed to produce and sell Renault-branded vehicles

- Dongfeng Infiniti Motor, 2014: a 50:50 JV between Dongfeng Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor, responsible for managing Infiniti business in China

FAW

- FAW-Volkswagen, 1991: manufactures VW and Audi cars (FAW owns 51%, Volkswagen AG – 20%, Audi AG – 10%, and Volkswagen (China) Invest – 19%)

- FAW GM, 2009: manufactures light truck, pick-up truck, SUVs, MPVs and light van (50:50 JV between FAW and GM)

- FAW Mazda Motor Sales, 2005: JV operates Mazda car dealerships in China

- Sichuan FAW Toyota Motor Co, 2002: makes sedans, such as Corolla, SUVs and medium buses

Fujian Motors Industry Group Co Ltd

- Fujian Benz, 2007: the Vans production base of Daimler AG in the Asian-Pacific region and the production base with a complete Vans product line-up. A JV co-invested by Daimler Vans Hong Kong Limited

- South East (Fujian) Motor, 1995: produces passenger cars and minibuses sold under the Soueast marque and Mitsubishi brand, owned by China Motor Corporation (25%), Fujian Motor Industry Group (50%) and Mitsubishi Motors (25%)

GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co)

- Guangqi Honda, 2011 - produces Honda-branded models and one car sold under the China-only Everus brand (50:50 JV co-owned by Honda Motor and GAC Group)

- GAC Toyota, 2004 - a 50:50 joint-venture between GAC Group and Toyota Motor

- GAC Fiat, 2010 - a 50:50 joint-venture between GAC Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobile. Fiat has agreed to invest an initial US $559 million in the venture

- GAC Mitsubishi - a joint venture between GAC and the Japanese automaker Mitsubishi. Became operational in Sept. 2012

- GAC Toyota - manufactures Toyota vehicles for the Chinese market and it’s a 50:50 joint venture between GAC and Toyota Motor Company

SAIC Group, state-owned, is parent of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC Motor):

- SGMW, 2002 - manufactures commercial and private Wuling and Baojun cars (JV of SAIC Motor, Liuzhou Wuling Motors Co Limited and GM China)

- SAIC Volkswagen, 1984 - manufactures and sells Volkswagen and Skoda cars (SAIC owns 50%, Volkswagen Group - 40% and Volkswagen China Investment Co - 10%)

- Shanghai Sunwin Bus Corp (SUNWIN) - manufactures buses (JV of SAIC Motor, Volvo (China) Investment Corp. and Volvo Bus Corp.)

Zotye Automobile Co Ltd:

- Zotye Ford Automobile Co., Ltd., 2017 - will offer all-electric vehicles for consumers in China under a new brand (50:50 JV of Ford Motor Company and Zotye)