Daimler welcomes Geely as new shareholder

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) welcomes a large shareholder like Geely (0175.HK) [GEELY.UL], the German carmaker’s China chief Hubertus Troska said on Wednesday.

“We see this as positive,” Troska said at a conference.

Chinese carmaker Geely on Friday revealed it had built up an almost 10 percent stake in Daimler in an attempt to force an industrial alliance to access the Mercedes-Benz electric cars technology.

Troska also said that stake was purchased on the open market and that chief Li Shufu was considered a visionary entrepreneur at Daimler.