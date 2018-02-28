FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 5:28 PM / a day ago

Daimler welcomes Geely as new shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) welcomes a large shareholder like Geely (0175.HK) [GEELY.UL], the German carmaker’s China chief Hubertus Troska said on Wednesday.

    “We see this as positive,” Troska said at a conference.

    Chinese carmaker Geely on Friday revealed it had built up an almost 10 percent stake in Daimler in an attempt to force an industrial alliance to access the Mercedes-Benz electric cars technology.

    Troska also said that stake was purchased on the open market and that chief Li Shufu was considered a visionary entrepreneur at Daimler.

    Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Edward Taylor and Tom Sims; Editing by Susan Fenton

