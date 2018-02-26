FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Autos
February 26, 2018 / 1:27 PM / a day ago

Factbox - China's Geely adds Daimler stake to global auto portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/BEIJING (Reuters) - A $9 billion (6.40 billion pounds) stake in Germany’s Daimler marks the biggest move so far in a global acquisition spree by Li Shufu, chairman of China’s Zheijiang Geely Holding Group.

The company has been making automotive deals for nearly a decade, either directly or through subsidiary Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.

Below are its investments:

- Geely on Feb. 23 unveiled it had built a 9.69 percent stake in Daimler, becoming its largest single shareholder

- In December 2017, Geely agreed to buy a 8.2 percent stake in AB Volvo, making it the Swedish truckmaker’s biggest single shareholder

- In November 2017, Geely completed its takeover of U.S.-based flying car start-up Terrafugia

- In May 2017, Geely agreed to buy 49.9 percent of Malaysian automaker Proton and acquired 51 percent of Proton’s stake in British car maker Lotus

- In 2013 Geely bought London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), maker of London’s black taxis

- In 2010, Geely bought Sweden’s Volvo Cars, which was split from AB Volvo in 1999. Geely and Volvo Cars jointly own the Lynk & Co brand.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.