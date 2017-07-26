Daimler says strategy review may result in legally separate entities

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German lorry and cars maker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Wednesday said it is reviewing its company structure and may legally separate some divisions if it helps to make the company more "customer focused", Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said.

"It is about realising growth potential," Uebber said in a call with journalists to discuss second-quarter results.

A full separation of a division is not envisaged, Uebber said in response to a question about whether this could mean the sale of Daimler Trucks.