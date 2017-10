PARIS (Reuters) - Franck Riboud is to stand down as chairman of French food group Danone (DANO.PA) with chief executive Emmanuel Faber due to take up the chairman’s functions as well, Le Monde newspaper reported.

Danone food company Chairman Franck Riboud attends the official opening ceremony of the the new Evian water bottling plant in Publier near Evian-les-Bains, France September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Officials at Danone could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.