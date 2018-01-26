FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World News
January 26, 2018 / 2:12 PM / 3 days ago

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says he was not trying to move dollar - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday he was not trying to talk down the dollar and his comments earlier this week were taken out of context, according to an interview with CNBC.

“I made the comment two days ago in a press gaggle in the morning. What I said was actually very even-handed and consistent with what I said before,” Mnuchin told CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I was not trying to move the dollar.”

The dollar index pared losses after Mnuchin tells CNBC he was not trying to talk the dollar down.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Doina ChiacuEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.