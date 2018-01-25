May says Uber should not be shut down

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that taxi company Uber should not be shut down but instead should comply better with labour and safety standards.

“We need to make sure that our employment law keeps pace with the way that technology is shaping modern working practices,” May told business leaders meeting at the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

“Take the example of Uber ... a company that has got things wrong along the way, with safety issues and concerns over protections for its workers,” she added.

“The answer isn’t to shut Uber down but rather to address those concerns and to establish and enforce the standards and protections that can make this technology work for customers and employees alike.”