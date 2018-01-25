FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
January 25, 2018

Mnuchin - illicit activity is top concern on crypto currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Washington’s main concern about the rise of crypto currencies is to make sure that they are not used for illicit activity, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

“My number-one focus on crypto currency is that we want to make sure it’s not used for illicit activity,” he told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock Inc, the world’s biggest asset manager, told the forum that crypto currencies posed a systemic threat that needed to be dealt with globally.

He said they might be something he considered investing in but the crypto currency industry was “more an index of money laundering”.

Reporting by Simon Robinson and Soyoung Kim in DAVOS; Exditing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
