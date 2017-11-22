FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ion Investment to buy controlling stake in Dealogic from Carlyle, Euromoney
#Business News
November 22, 2017 / 9:10 AM / a day ago

Ion Investment to buy controlling stake in Dealogic from Carlyle, Euromoney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Financial technology company Ion Investment Group said on Wednesday it would buy a controlling stake in Dealogic, which provides financial content and analytics, from Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) and Britain’s Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM.L).

Ion and Carlyle did not provide financial terms of the deal in a statement, but said that Carlyle would retain “significant ownership” in Dealogic.

European financial publisher Euromoney said it would sell its entire stake in Dealogic to Ion Investment for about $135 million (102 million pounds). Euromoney had acquired a 15.5 percent stake in Dealogic for $59.2 million in 2014.

Carlyle, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, had partnered with Randall Winn, former CEO of Capital IQ, and Euromoney to buy Dealogic for about $700 million then.

Ion’s deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

UBS Investment Bank was the exclusive financial adviser to ION and provided financing for the deal. J.P. Morgan was the exclusive financial adviser to Dealogic.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
