Denmark lowers 2017 domestic financing needs

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark has lowered its 2017 domestic financing needs to 86 billion Danish crowns (10.19 billion pounds) from an August forecast of 99 billion crowns, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

It also said it saw 2018 domestic financing needs of 127 billion crowns, up from an August forecast of 120 billion crowns.

The estimates were issued ahead of the government’s economic review which will be released on Monday.

(This version of the story corrects the word “down” to “up” in the second paragraph.)