FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark lowers 2017 domestic financing needs
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 17, 2017 / 7:21 PM / 2 days ago

Denmark lowers 2017 domestic financing needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark has lowered its 2017 domestic financing needs to 86 billion Danish crowns (10.19 billion pounds) from an August forecast of 99 billion crowns, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

It also said it saw 2018 domestic financing needs of 127 billion crowns, up from an August forecast of 120 billion crowns.

The estimates were issued ahead of the government’s economic review which will be released on Monday.

(This version of the story corrects the word “down” to “up” in the second paragraph.)

Reporting by Teis Jensen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.