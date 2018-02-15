FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 10:31 AM / a day ago

Danish central bank completes dollar hedging related to new warplanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish central bank has completed $3.7 billion worth of hedging of payments in connection to Denmark’s planned purchase of 27 new fighter aircrafts, it said on Thursday.

    - Danish lawmakers agreed last year to buy 27 F-35 Lightning fighter jets from U.S. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) with expected delivery in the years 2021 to 2026.

    - As most costs are in dollars it was decided to hedge the expected payments in dollars so that the price in Danish crowns would be fixed.

    Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

