LONDON(Reuters) - Danish central bank governor Lars Rohde has played down the recent dip in the Danish crown, saying the move - which also has potential implications for the country’s sub-zero interest rates - has been so small that he needed “glasses” to see it.

“It is a micro move,” he told Reuters in an interview in London. “We are only moving interest rates if there is an imbalance in the currency,” adding there was no sign of that at present.