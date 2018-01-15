Danish police, after Facebook tip-off, charge 1,000 young people for sharing sex film

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish police said on Monday they have charged 1,004 children and young people for sharing video clips of two 15-year-olds having sex, following a tip-off from Facebook.

They said it could constitute distribution of child pornography even though the age of consent in Denmark is 15.

The two video clips were shared through Facebook’s Messenger chat-platform in the autumn and the company advised the U.S. authorities about it, as it is obliged to.

The tip-off was then passed on to Denmark via Interpol.

Most of the young people charged have only shared the videos a few times whereas as some have shared them several hundred times, police said.