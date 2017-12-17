FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark raises 2018 growth forecast slightly
December 17, 2017 / 7:35 PM / 2 days ago

Denmark raises 2018 growth forecast slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s government has raised its economic growth forecast for next year slightly, according to a government report seen by Reuters.

In the report, expected to be released on Monday, the government raised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2018 to 1.9 percent from a previous forecast of 1.8 percent.

The government’s forecast for 2017 growth was unchanged from its previous forecast of 2.0 percent.

It now expects the 2017 budget deficit to be 0.0 percent of GDP, down from 1.4 percent previously, while the expected 2018 deficit was lowered to 0.8 of GDP from 1.2 percent.

Reporting by Erik Matzen, editing by Teis Jensen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
