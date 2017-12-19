FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland repays $476 million bailout loan to Denmark well ahead of schedule
#Business News
December 19, 2017 / 10:03 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Ireland repays $476 million bailout loan to Denmark well ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Ireland repaid Denmark a 3 billion Danish crown (£356.04 million) loan, extended under an EU/IMF bailout, four years ahead of schedule, the Danish ministry of finance said on Tuesday.

The loan was part of a larger EU and IMF loan package delivered to Ireland in 2010 after the country was hit hard by a banking collapse in 2008.

It was due to be paid back between 2019 and 2021, but was repaid in full after the Irish economy recovered faster than expected.

Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Susan Fenton

