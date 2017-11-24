FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish High Court finds 17-year old girl guilty of planning bomb attacks against schools - local media
November 24, 2017 / 12:29 PM / a day ago

Danish High Court finds 17-year old girl guilty of planning bomb attacks against schools - local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A 17-year-old Danish girl who offered to fight for Islamic State was found guilty on Friday of planning bomb attacks at two schools, one of them Jewish, state broadcaster DR reported.

The High Court ruling upholds a ruling in the Holbaek district court in May that found the girl - who was not named - guilty of attempted terrorism.

The girl was arrested at her home in January last year, when she was aged 15, and charged with planning the attacks after acquiring chemicals for making bombs.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Ralph Boulton

