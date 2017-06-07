Ferry traffic from Denmark to Germany and Sweden resumes after threat

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Ferries resumed crossings between Germany and Denmark after a brief halt on Wednesday following a threat made to local police by phone, Danish police said.

The police said in a statement that it had searched and cleared the first ferries at the Danish ports Rodby and Gedser and allowed them to resume operations.

Ferry routes between Denmark and Sweden, which had also been suspended due to the threats, were resumed shortly after, the police said.

Ferry operator Scandlines said Wednesday it has evacuated all its ferries in the Danish town Rodby and suspended ferry traffic between Denmark and Germany due to security reasons following a telephone threat.

"All ferry operations have been suspended, and the ferries will be emptied as soon as the police allows them to go to port," a Scandlines spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday.

The local police said the suspension came after it had received a telephone call, but declined to elaborate.