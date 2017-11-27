FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dermapharm prepares for listing
November 27, 2017 / 11:06 AM / a day ago

Dermapharm prepares for listing - Apotheke Adhoc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The family behind German generic drugmaker Dermapharm is preparing to take the company public with the help of Morgan Stanley, trade publication Apotheke Adhoc cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

Sources told Reuters in April 2016 that owner Wilhelm Beier had short-listed two financial investors as prospective buyers with one bid reaching about 1.1 billion euros (£0.98 billion) but a deal was never clinched.

Dermapharm and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Arno SchuetzeEditing by Maria Sheahan

