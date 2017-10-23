FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank hires Asia tech investment banking head from StanC
#Business News
October 23, 2017 / 7:35 AM / in 2 days

Deutsche Bank hires Asia tech investment banking head from StanC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has hired Neel Laungani as its new head of technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) investment banking for Asia Pacific from Standard Chartered (STAN.L), betting on a surge in acquisition and capital market activities.

Laungani, who worked as head of global TMT coverage at StanC since 2011, had previously worked at Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers, according to his LinkedIn profile and a source familiar with the move.

In his new role at Deutsche, Laungani will continue to be based in Hong Kong and will replace Joaquin Rodriguez Torres, who left Germany’s largest lender last year, the source said, declining to be named as details of the role were not public.

“We are investing in our corporate finance platform in APAC, as we see Asian clients increasingly driving global M&A and capital markets activity,” said Richard Gibb, Deutsche Bank’s head of corporate finance in Asia Pacific.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
