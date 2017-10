FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Deputy Chairman Stefan Rudschaefski is stepping down as chairman of the group works council and the general works council, the lender said.

FILE PHOTO: The Deutsche Bank app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Rudschaefski is stepping down for health reasons, Deutsche Bank said in a statement dated Oct. 23, but will remain deputy chairman of Deutsche’s supervisory board.