a month ago
Deutsche Bank said to lose as much as $60 million over derivative trade - Bloomberg
#Business News
June 27, 2017 / 7:32 PM / a month ago

Deutsche Bank said to lose as much as $60 million over derivative trade - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen at its headquarters ahead of the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany May 18, 2017.Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is set to lose as much as $60 million (46.76 million pounds) over a trade linked to U.S. inflation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The trade used derivative products tied to U.S. inflation and Germany's largest bank is examining whether its traders breached risk limits on the deal, Bloomberg also reported.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Deutsche Bank settled a lawsuit for $170 million earlier this month that claimed that the bank had conspired with other banks to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate and related derivatives.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans

