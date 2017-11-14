Deutsche Bank CEO meets with chief of big shareholder HNA - WSJ

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) chief executive officer John Cryan has met with the chief of its major shareholder China’s HNA, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan speaks at the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski /File Photo

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the meeting between Cryan and HNA CEO Adam Tan took place last week in Frankfurt. The paper reported last month that Cryan had resisted meeting HNA.

Deutsche Bank and a representative for HNA declined to comment.

Earlier this year, the German lender disclosed that the Chinese conglomerate had built up a stake of just under 10 percent.