Deutsche Bank hires top ING banker Duynstee

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has hired Maurits Duynstee, the head of Dutch wholesale banking at ING (INGA.AS), to lead its corporate finance team in the Benelux region, the German bank said on Thursday.

Duynstee joins former JP Morgan banker Olaf van Tuijl and former Goldman Sachs managing director Alasdair Warren at Deutsche Bank, a spokeswoman said. He is to start Jan. 1.

The appointment follows the departure of three senior Deutsche Bank bankers in the Netherlands earlier this month to open an office in Amsterdam for Jefferies.

(This version of the story has been corrected to say that Duynstee will lead corporate finance, not M&A.)