FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Business News
February 2, 2018 / 9:34 AM / a day ago

Deutsche Bank 2017 bonus pool includes investment in future - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s 2017 bonus pool includes an investment to secure the bank’s business and its position, its chief executive said on Friday, adding that 2018 bonuses would be linked to the bank’s performance.

“Does that mean we will not be paying our staff as much next year? I don’t expect so. I see 2018 as being a successful year for the bank,” John Cryan said.

Cryan cited further steps in cost-cutting and an expected resumption in market volatility as reasons for optimism.

In 2018, “we aim for a profit, not only before, but of course also after income taxes,” Cryan said.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.