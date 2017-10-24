FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse board to consider Kengeter's fate on Thursday: source
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2017 / 12:49 PM / Updated a day ago

Deutsche Boerse board to consider Kengeter's fate on Thursday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) supervisory board will meet on Thursday to consider the fate of Carsten Kengeter, a source said on Tuesday, after the embattled CEO suffered a court setback in an insider trading investigation.

A court blocked a settlement deal that would have ended the probe, leading supervisory board chairman Joachim Faber to break off a trip to China and return early to Germany’s financial capital, added the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Deutsche Boerse is due to report quarterly results on the same day.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.