#Business News
October 24, 2017 / 12:05 PM / Updated a day ago

Deutsche Boerse to convene extraordinary supervisory board meeting Thursday - Report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) supervisory board will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday.

The unscheduled meeting comes on the day the German exchange operator is due to report third quarter earnings and as it deals with fallout from an ongoing insider trading investigation that has embroiled its chief executive.

A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
