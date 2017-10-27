FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse aims to find CEO 'ideally before year end' - CFO
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 27, 2017 / 1:00 PM / Updated a day ago

Deutsche Boerse aims to find CEO 'ideally before year end' - CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The search is already on for a new chief of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) with the aim of finding a candidate by the end of the year, the company’s finance chief told analysts on Friday.

The plaque of the Deutsche Boerse AG is pictured at the entrance of the Frankfurt stock exchange February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/File Photo

Gregor Pottmeyer, chief financial officer, said the goal was to reach a “decision as soon as possible, ideally before year end.”

On Thursday, the German exchange operator announced that its embattled chief executive Carsten Kengeter was stepping down amid continuing allegations of insider trading - allegations that both Kengeter and Deutsche Boerse say are unfounded.

A search committee was formed on Thursday and had already begun its work, Pottmeyer said.

Kengeter, who will stay on as CEO in the interim, is an ambitious ex-investment banker who just months into his short tenure was designing a bold merger with the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) to create a global titan in the industry. The effort failed.

Now Deutsche Boerse is competing with LSE, which is also looking for a new chief.

“Deutsche Boerse needs a CEO who is well networked, but not just in a single industry, and someone who has close relations to state and federal politicians,” said Klaus Nieding of shareholder lobby group DSW. “Deutsche Boerse should become the leading European exchange operator after the Brexit decision.”

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.